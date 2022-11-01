Huanrui Leasing Asks for Millions of Intention Payment After Default

Huanrui Leasing’s request for a million-dollar intention fee was rejected after the breach of contract

Court ruling dismisses appeal

Sina Entertainment News According to the Tianyancha App, recently, Huanrui Century United Co., Ltd. and Beijing Capital Langyuan Cultural Development Co., Ltd., the second instance document of the dispute over the housing lease contract has been released.

The document shows that in November 2020, Huanrui Century Company and Capital Langyuan Company signed a letter of intent for leasing, and Huanrui Century paid more than 1.11 million yuan as the intention fee. Langyuan Company has the right to deduct the intention payment.

In the first instance of the case, Huanrui Century Company submitted evidence that it wanted to lease two areas, D4 and D8, but Shouchuang Langyuan Company avoided talking about the D8 area and rented out the D4 area without authorization, which made the purpose of the contract impossible to achieve, and demanded a refund. Intention money. Capital Langyuan Company believes that Huanrui Century Company’s failure to sign a formal contract on time is a breach of contract, and it has the right to deduct the lease intent fee. The court of first instance held that Huanrui Century Company did not provide evidence to prove that the two parties were conducting business with respect to the leasing of D4 and D8 areas, and the letter of intent was clearly defined as D4 area. Therefore, the claim of Huanrui Century Company was dismissed.

Huanrui Century appealed. The court of second instance held that the letter of intent signed by the two parties did not involve the D8 area, and Huanrui Century Company did not submit sufficient evidence to prove that the subject of the letter of intent involved in the case included the D8 area. Therefore, Huanrui Century Company should bear the legal consequences of failing to provide evidence. For the actual losses of Capital Langyuan Company and the faults of Huanrui Century Company, the court of first instance found that the non-refundable intentional payment had factual and legal basis. In the end, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld the original judgment.

(Editor-in-charge: Shien)