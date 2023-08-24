Huawei Mall Announces Official Sale of Refurbished Huawei Matebook 14s Notebook

Huawei Mall Announces Sale of Official Refurbished Huawei Matebook 14s Notebook

August 24, 20XX – Huawei Mall, the official online store of Huawei, announced today that the official refurbished version of the Huawei Matebook 14s notebook is now officially on sale. The notebook is available in two processor versions, i5-11300H and i7-11370H, with prices starting at 3699 yuan for the i5 version and 4299 yuan for the i7 version with 512GB storage. The 1TB version is priced at 4599 yuan.

According to Huawei, these official refurbished products come directly from Huawei’s official authentic machine source and feature brand new packaging and Huawei original accessories. The appearance of the refurbished notebooks is almost similar to that of a new machine. Additionally, customers will enjoy Huawei’s official one-year warranty.

One of the standout features of the Huawei Matebook 14s is its high-resolution screen. With a resolution of 2520*1680, a brightness of 400 nits, and a contrast ratio of up to 1500:1, users can expect a stunning visual experience. The notebook also boasts a 100% sRGB wide color gamut, displaying 1.07 billion colors, and has a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Matebook 14s supports a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz, which can be adjusted through the Fn+R keys to 60Hz for balanced power saving or 90Hz for a smoother experience.

Under the hood, the Huawei Matebook 14s houses an Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics card and a built-in 60Wh battery. The notebook offers two full-featured USB-C ports on the left, including USB3.2 Gen 1 and DisplayPort (maximum resolution 4K@60Hz pixels). On the right, there is one USB3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps) port, which supports a maximum external power supply of 5V/2A.

In terms of connectivity and productivity, the Matebook 14s supports Huawei’s multi-screen collaboration feature. Users can easily transfer files between devices, copy and paste across devices, and choose from three connection modes with a tablet, including expansion, mirroring, and sharing modes.

With the launch of the official refurbished Huawei Matebook 14s, customers can now enjoy the benefits of a high-quality notebook at a more affordable price point. The warranty provided by Huawei adds an additional layer of assurance, making it an attractive option for consumers in the market for a reliable and feature-packed notebook.

