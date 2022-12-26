In 2022, music will make the complicated world quiet and charming. What good songs will impress you this year and accompany you through unforgettable spring, summer, autumn and winter? December 23,Huawei Music officially announced the 2022 annual list. Chinese pop stars Jay Chou, Eason Chan, and popular European and American queen Taylor Swift led the list, and new generation singers such as Mao Buyi, Zhou Shen, and Gao Wuren were selected one after another.The list is based on different dimensions such as new songs, popular songs, and featured columns, and also objectively reflects the trend of music popularity and changes in the public’s preference for listening to songs in the past year.





In this annual list, Jay Chou may become the biggest winner. “Compendium of Materia Medica”, which became popular due to the fitness trend, was shortlisted for the annual hot song. The new album “The Greatest Work” released after six years also won the annual new song and the annual digital album. award. The highly sung “Lonely Brave” has no suspense to top the annual Chinese hot song list. Wang Xinling even set off a “memory killing” with “Love You”, evoking the beautiful youthful memories of the post-80s generation. Taylor Swift’s popularity is still hot, and the new album “Midnights” has become the number one of the year. And this year is also the year when girl groups are on the rise. Korean popular group IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” and TWICE’s “Talk that Talk” have broken into the hot song charts in Japan, South Korea, Europe and the United States, and have countless fans in the post-95 generation Z group.





Unlike traditional lists,The HUAWEI Music 2022 list also adds special lists such as the annual hit Hi-Classical, HiMix and Hi-Resbringing more diversified music aesthetics to users. Powerful singers such as Jacky Cheung, Karen Mok, and Lin Zhixuan, as well as classical repertoires by classical artists such as Ivan Koslovsky, have been shortlisted.

Hi-Classical is a classical music area launched by Huawei Music. Through massive content resources and authoritative expert recommendations, it brings the best way to open classical music for music fans.The HiMix playlist is selected and recommended by professional music editors, and the content covers multiple scenarios such as travel, fitness, and sleep aid.The Hi-Res zone has a high-resolution streaming media music library with the highest quality of 192kHz/24bit, providing top-notch music content in classical, jazz, pop and other styles, and there is also a Hi-Res monthly magazine that Sony’s selected editor-in-chief personally participates in content recommendation and writing. Bring high-quality music feasts to audiences of different ages in China.





Another highlight of this annual list is spatial audio.In September this year, Huawei Music officially launched the spatial audio zone, and launched the spatial audio versions of popular songs by celebrity musicians such as Cai Jianya, Mao Buyi, Xu Wei, Zhou Shen, Qi Shu, Orange Sea, etc., which are very popular among fans. And “Summer Cozy Rock” are the TOP3 songs that Huawei music users love most. If you listen to the stereo version of these songs first, and then listen to the spatial audio version, you will obviously feel that the music has a stronger sense of space and wrapping, and you can get an immersive listening experience.

It can be seen from this list that users’ pursuit of music quality and service is becoming more and more pure and extreme. Not only hope that the listening content is clearer and more delicate, but also restore the real sense of hearing in the real world.Huawei Music also launched a limited-time benefit at the end of the year. Open Huawei Music and search for “1 cent purchase” to enter the event page, and you can activate music VIP for 1 cent in the first month., Listen to tens of thousands of lossless hit songs by top artists such as Jay Chou, JJ Lin, Taylor Swift! (For details, please refer to the event rules)

The philosopher Martin Luther once said: “Music is the source of the embryo of Wonder. Those who are not moved by music, I must compare him to wood and stone.” Good music will not only touch your heartstrings, but also take you Get out of the trough and see the hope of tomorrow. In a complex society, people need a spiritual space to be alone, and music gives everyone a broad, free and self-spiritual space. Accompanied by Huawei Music, we will bid farewell to the hustle and bustle of 2022, refresh our mood, and greet 2023 with a smile!



