Huawei Nova Y91 with 6.95-inch display and 7,000mAh battery announced – GSMArena.com news

guide On Monday, Huawei nova Y91 quietly landed on the global market. The phone is the latest in the Nova Y series. Earlier this year, the company announced the Huawei Nova Y61, which is presented by an unspecified…

On Monday, Huawei nova Y91 quietly landed on the global market. The phone is the latest in the Nova Y series. Earlier this year, the company launched the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. The newly launched Nova Y91 is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone runs EMUI 13 out of the box and has a prominent circular camera module on the back panel. It appears to be the global version of the Huawei Enjoy 60x launched in China.

Huawei nova Y91 price

The company has not disclosed the pricing and sales details of the Huawei Nova Y91. The phone is listed on Huawei’s global website in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB along with 8GB of RAM. It comes in Moonlight Silver and Starry Black color options.

Huawei Nova Y91 Specifications, Features

The display of the Huawei Nova Y91 features a 6.95-inch full HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 270Hz.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The Huawei Nova Y91 runs Android 13-based EMUI 13 out of the box.

In terms of cameras, the phone features a large circular centered camera module at the top of the rear panel with a gold bezel. The module includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and an LED flash unit. The front camera of the Huawei Nova Y91 is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Nova Y91 is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery unit that supports 22.5W wired fast charging. The phone includes a side-mounted secure fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It supports dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 801.ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS connectivity. It weighs 214 grams and measures 171.6mm x 79.9mm x 8.9mm.