Last night, the 2022 Li Shutong concert in Pinghu City was grandly held. Qi Hailong, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Jiaxing Municipal People’s Congress, and leaders of the city, Zhong Xudong, Wu Jinhua, He Jian, and Mao Jie, attended the meeting.

Li Shutong is a cultural celebrity from Pinghu. He has studied Chinese and Western, and art colleges and disciplines. He has been involved in the field of modern literature and art. Poetry, song and rhythm, gold and stone seal carving, calligraphy, and Danqing literature and drama have long been known as talents. A pioneer of enlightenment, Li Shutong has made an indelible contribution to music. The words he filled in are beautiful and full of charm, and the tunes he composed are beautiful and moving, fresh and smooth, and are widely loved by the world.

The concert kicked off with a clear, ethereal and melodious orchestral piece “Poems and Paintings of Zhejiang”. Afterwards, Mr. Li Shutong’s representative masterpieces were staged one by one in three chapters, “Wai Si·Fragrant Grass”, “Sense of Time·Four Seasons Songs”, and “Forgetting Dust·Old Dreams”. In the work “Dream”, the audience realized Mr. Shutong’s true love for his mother, and in “Spring Outing”, “Early Autumn”, “Winter” and other works, they experienced the four seasons in the eyes of Mr. Shutong. In works such as Zhou Nandu”, I feel Mr. Shutong’s deep and strong family and country feelings… The words and songs show Mr. Li Shutong’s unique musical attainments and the enduring charm of Shutong’s culture.

This concert, presented by the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra, is based on Li Shutong’s theme music, and presents the inheritance and innovation of Li Shutong’s musical style by integrating Li Shutong’s music with the development of contemporary music. Under the wonderful performance of the Symphony Orchestra, Mr. Li Shutong’s performance The music works are more shocking to the soul, presenting a wonderful audio-visual feast for the audience in Pinghu.

“Outside the pavilion, along the ancient road, the grass is green…” At the end, the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra and the Pinghu Li Shutong Music and Art Research Association jointly performed the classic work “Farewell” by Mr. Shutong. The concert came to an end with a familiar melody and a melodious tune. Life is like poetry, years are like songs, accompanied by Mr. Li Shutong’s musical works, Mr. Shutong’s spirit is like the bright moon sheds thousands of miles of light, nourishing Pinghu people to be peaceful, brave and diligent.