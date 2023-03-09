Hublot loves Daniel Arsham! HUBLOT officially announced that American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham (Daniel Arsham) has become a new brand ambassador, once again demonstrating the brand concept of “dare to be a pioneer, be unique, and be different”. Now based in New York, Daniel is known for his paintings, sculptures, art installations and films. He often explores the mysteries of time in his works, such as his Connecting Time series and the well-known hourglass shape.

In order to start a new cooperation with Hublot and pay tribute to the close bond between watchmaking, art and craftsmanship, Daniel will unveil a 20-meter-high snow sundial at the Zermatt Resort in Switzerland for a limited time. It is located at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps.The sundial device is namedLight & Time, is a functional outdoor timing device. It uses natural elements to combine the art of timekeeping with land art, and marks the time with the shadow cast by the obelisk shaped like a quartz crystal. As the sun shifts with time, the shadow cast by the central pointer will show the time on the sloping snow surface. Daniel managed to achieve the unity of function and form, using the natural elements of the Swiss Alps to create this sundial in the snow installation. At the same time, Baixue and Sunlight also integrate Daniel’s iconic crystal elements with Hublot’s long-standing and profound Swiss watchmaking craftsmanship. The sundial works will also echo Hublot’s pioneering design aesthetics and use the brand’s classic design elements, such as the iconic screws used to secure the bezel of the Big Bang watch. Another highlight of this sundial is that it can only be seen by looking down from the top of the mountain. Therefore, art lovers need to take the ski lifts in Zermatt to see this work.

See also National animation and tourist attractions linked "big head son and small head father" to become the spokesperson of Qujiang tourism summer vacation HUBLOT Hublot watch

“For many years I have beencontinuedFollow Hublot and the contemporary art projects it supports, and is of great interest in it.I also admireHublotAtWatchmaking, Design and CraftsmanshipBold practice and pioneering exploration in the field。to this day,Hublot‘fusion art’brand conceptstill watchmakingExcellence withinofsuccess case。What I appreciate more is thatHublot willinspirationcreativity,pioneerinfluence andIngenious fusion of innovative materials，To successfully create a unique classic watch shape。At the same time, being able toJoining the Hublot family isspecial moments in my life,IWe also very much look forward to the upcomingZermattcarried outSundial project.from physicslevel start,thisephemeral artThe device willTry to record the traces of time,capture timefleeting; but itwill also beimmortalof,all inforsnow mountain touristscreate beyondper second、Everypoint,EveryWhen andevery dayoftime memory。”

—Daniel Arsham

Contemporary Artist and Hublot Brand Ambassador

This year is significant for Daniel as it marks the 20th anniversary of his emergence in the art world with the Gelman Trust Fellowship Award and the prestigious GNMH Award. Since then, Daniel has become an influential and sought-after contemporary artist in the industry. He studied at Cooper Union in New York and has exhibited in New York, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles and London. He has also collaborated with fashion designer Hedi Slimane, Dior artistic director Kim Jones, Porsche and the Pokémon Company. Daniel’s works are subversive innovations based on common art forms, so they are also called “mysterious contemporary archaeology” by critics.

See also Letteraltura "FestivalPost": the beginning is dedicated world of culture between Intra and Argentina HUBLOT Hublot watch

“We’ve been looking forward to this day！Danielis nowcontemporary art fieldoutstandingof creative talent, we are delightedable to welcomeHe joined the Hublot family andServe as a brandambassador.hecourageousBreakthrough and innovative worksAlso highly compatibleHublotbrand concept and ‘Dare to be a pioneer, be unique, be different’tabulation guidelines.usbelieve，this is bound to beoncesuccessofcross bordercooperate.usalsoCan not waithope withDaniel andvastArt loverstheyonesameexploremore exciting future。

Hublot loves Daniel!”

—Ricardo Guadalupe

CEO of Hublot

Zermatt is a town full of Hublot elements. Among them, the Hublot Zermatt store adopts a wooden house style and wooden decoration, which sets the tone for the strong local Hublot atmosphere. At the same time, Zermatt Resort not only posted the Hublot brand logo, but also used Hublot clocks for timing. Visitors can also take the Hublot-Express high-speed cable car and climb 954 meters to reach the summit station. Since 2017, Hublot has launched four limited edition watches to celebrate the close connection between Hublot and Zermatt. Therefore, this time the brand chose this place as the location for cooperation with Daniel.

Hublot has also established a deep relationship with the field of art. In 2021, Hublot will celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Hublot Loves Art’. Today, the artist Daniel has officially joined the Hublot family as a brand ambassador, further enriching many well-known artists and musicians, such as Richard Orlinski, Takashi Murakami, Maxim The cast of Maxime Plescia-Buchi, Lang Lang and Samuel Ross.

See also 7·22-7·30 Peach Blossom Luck Big Bang Zodiac_Career HUBLOT Hublot watch

Daniel·Arsham（Daniel Arsham）

Daniel Arsham is a New York-based artist whose work spans fine art, architecture, performance, and film. Daniel’s signature creations fuse past, present and future, often drawing inspiration from time pieces from the end of the 20th century, demonstrating the resilience and strength of nostalgia. Daniel’s works are the erosion and reshaping of modern cultural relics and contemporary figures. They are usually made of geological materials such as sand, gypsum and volcanic ash, so as to show the eroded appearance and convey a personalized aesthetic attitude. It’s what Daniel calls “the archaeological relic of the future.” Daniel has held solo exhibitions in many museums, including Orange County Museum of Art, Musée Guimet in Paris, France; UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in China (UCCA Center for Contemporary Art) Dune Art Museum; MOCO Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands; HOW Museum, Shanghai, China; Cranbrook Art Museum, Detroit, Michigan; and High Museum of Art, Atlanta, Georgia, USA ( High Museum of Art), etc. Daniel’s work has also been exhibited in several exhibitions and museums, including the NGV Triennial in Melbourne, Australia; the Athens Biennale in Athens, Greece; Fenaille Museum, Carré d’Art Museum, Nîmes, La Défense, Paris, France; Frieze Sculpture, London, UK; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, USA ( Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), SCAD Museum in Savannah, Georgia, Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, New Museum in New York and PS1 Contemporary Art Center (MoMA PS1), etc.