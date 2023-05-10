HUBLOT released the new BIG BANG UNICO summer sky blue watch

clear sky

Swiss luxury watch brandHUBLOTHublot uses ingenuity to integrate the three classic elements of the brand into a newBig Bang Unicothe summersky blue watch——iconicBig Bangwatch design aesthetics,UniqueThe watch factory’s self-made movement and the brand’s popular ceramic material create a new wrist timepiece with clear color and attractiveness.

Vibrant summer has arrived! As one of the most popular colors in the world, blue symbolizes the alternation of seasons, arouses people’s desire to get away from the hustle and bustle, and also encourages people to embark on a new journey of exploration and enjoy the leisurely time of summer. HUBLOT’s new Big Bang Unico summer sky blue watch adopts a 42 mm case, which condenses the pure and vibrant sky blue into the size of the wrist, endows the ceramic case with a clear and quick visual effect, and interprets the natural aesthetic charm . Ceramic material is undoubtedly one of the high-profile watchmaking materials of Hublot. In 2018, Hublot successfully developed bright colored ceramic materials and obtained a patent for this world‘s first technology in one fell swoop. Since then, the brand has devoted itself to research and development, constantly breaking through the boundaries of ceramic materials through technological innovation, and successfully created a variety of Pantone color ceramic materials, bringing rich and gorgeous colors to the field of watchmaking materials. The new Big Bang Unico summer sky blue watch is vividly interpreting the brand’s innovative spirit and pioneering position in the field of material application, and ceramic materials have thus become a watchmaking material that attracts everyone’s attention.

The dial of the new watch is as clear and clear as the sky, clearly showing the column wheel of the self-winding chronograph movement made by the HUB1280 watch factory, providing a power reserve of up to 72 hours. With the brisk operation of the self-made Unico movement of the watch factory, the movement of time flow comes from this, and the new Big Bang Unico summer sky blue watch conveys the mystery of time. The white luminous hands and hour markers create a visual effect suspended above the dial, recording every moment of happiness and excitement. The blue bezel is also made of polished and satin-finished ceramic materials. The brand uses six iconic H-shaped screws to gather visual highlights, which is more avant-garde aesthetics. This high-tech ceramic material is independently developed by Hublot. The brand has successfully created distinctive colors while endowing the watch with outstanding wearing comfort. In addition, the ceramic material is also hypoallergenic and excellent skin-friendly. This material is relatively light and rich in oxidation resistance and scratch resistance. It is undoubtedly a high-quality choice for participating in various activities in summer. The new Big Bang Unico summer sky blue watch adopts a Velcro nylon strap with a sports buckle, and also provides a lined natural rubber strap with a titanium folding buckle, which can easily meet the wearing needs of various occasions.

Everyone longs to have their own sky! Hublot’s new Big Bang Unico summer sky blue watch is undoubtedly the ideal choice to make the wearer’s dreams come true. The new watch is limited to 200 pieces in the collection, and will be launched in various specialty stores and WeChat mini-program boutiques.

“For Hublot, summer is like a beautiful festival! In this season, we embrace the blue sea, breathe the fresh air, enjoy sports, freedom, joy and time spent with family and friends. Looking up at the clear sky of summer, these small and simple joys are enough to rejuvenate people and embrace life positively. You need plenty of energy to get ready, enjoy the wonderful season ahead and relive those cherished summer memories.brand newBig Bang UnicoA sky blue watch for summer will energize you! Hublot loves summer!”

Ricardo Guadalupe

CEO of Hublot

