the squash Marcos Acuña was one of the exclusive protagonists in the incredible agonizing draw on Friday between his team, Sevilla, and Celta de Vigo at the start of date 28 of the Spanish League. The champion of the world He was the author of a great goal, but at the last minute he saw the red card for insulting the referee.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Sevilla won it 2-0 with less than four minutes to go, thanks to a tremendous conquest from Neuquén but he could not hold the result and suffered a hard tie in the last minute of discount. The Andalusian team He is not going through a great moment in the Spanish tournament and is looking to get away from the relegation zoneThat’s why victory was key.

Con the nerves are on the surface, the Egg had an unexpected reaction after the equality of the rival that led him to see the red card.

One day later, Acuña realized her mistake, which is why she used her social networks to explain what happened and took the opportunity to apologize. to his teammates and Sevilla fans.

« Fruits of the nerves and the tension of a very tough match on the emotional levelwhen they make us the second goal I addressed the referee, Mr. Pizarro Gómez, in an airy and misguided manner. However, I want to clarify that I never said “puto”, as stated in the party record. Although surely with the environment and the noise of the stadium the referee could hear that, ” start the download of the Egg on his Instagram account.

«Los Nerves and anger sometimes lead us to say things that we shouldn’t and of course I apologize to Valentín Gómez Pizarro for making the rest of the statements that come in the minutes, as well as I take the opportunity to express my deep respect for the refereeing body, “continued the left-back.

Finally, in his post He apologized: “And apologize to the fans and my teammates as well.”



