Huge fire in the warehouse of a cartoneros cooperative in Lomas de Zamora

Around 9 in the morning the “Ecopoint” -as it is known in Villa Fiorito- caught fire. It is a cooperative where cardboard, plastic and other recyclable products are recovered to avoid being buried and reused. Through hard work, this ecopoint also manufactures nylon. Ten fire crews worked on the scene to prevent the fire from spreading. 240 people worked in this cooperative. They denounce that the accident “It was intentional.” According to the firefighters, there were no fatalities or injuries to be regretted.

A black smoke attracted the gaze of all the residents of the southern zone. In the riverside area in Villa Fiorito, a property fifty meters wide by forty meters deep known as the “Ecopoint”. Around 240 people belonging to the cooperative “youth in progress” work in this place.

In the only statement given to the media, the Lomas de Zamora fire chief, Gustavo Liuzzi, pointed out that “many families work here, people get impatient, the fire is under control, with flames 5 meters high, there is paper, cardboard and aerosols. The security forces try to get people out who get impatient.” Along the same lines, the person in charge of putting out the flames explained that the smell is very toxic due to the materials that caught fire.

The official added: “We can’t turn it off, but it won’t go any further.” from the bottom of the land, so it will not invade neighboring lots. The firefighter indicated that “people get nervous and the security forces try to clear the place to keep them out of danger.”

Despite the fact that one of the sheds suffered a collapse, the first objective of the firefighters, which focused on circumscribing the fire and preventing its expansion, would have been achieved after more than two hours of work by the firefighters.

A worker from the cooperative not only denounced “abandonment” by the state, but also pointed out that the incident was provoked: “The other time they already tried to set it on fire, but there were colleagues working and they were able to avoid it. It was a municipal worker who at that time At that moment he wanted to set the place on fire. Both the State and the Municipality abandoned us as workers,” the indignant woman continued.

This woman added that this Cooperative works together with cartoneros from Villa Fiorito, Banfield and Temperley. “We collect cardboard and plastic door-to-door. We are 240 people who work in this center. Where the fire caught, we separate the origin of what is being obtained. Bags are made here, because we have all the elements to create them,” the woman explained.

With a broken voice and still unable to believe what her eyes were seeing, the woman said: “We are desperate. we lost everything. And all because of a deficiency of the Municipality that there was not even money to hire a night watchman to take care of us. We only have this gate of m… without any type of security. Anyone comes in here. Anyone could have started the fire,” he added.

“Here there is a deficiency of the Municipality. We are 240 workers who have worked in the cooperative of young entrepreneurs for more than 10 years, and until today, we could not have a night watchman in this place,” a woman complained on camera.

