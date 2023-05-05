Hugo Filkenstein, the neuropsychologist who took refuge from disappointment in writing, has died

The famous Tucuman writer Hugo Filkenstein He died at the age of 74 in the City of Buenos Aires and left behind a prolific production of essays, poems and theater marked by neuropsychology, the discipline that marked his way of seeing life. His history was marked by the overcoming lossessomething he achieved through the writinga passion that he developed as a child and that served as a refuge.

“I’m Hugo Finkelstein. I am the product of my disappointment. I’m going to tell you how I got to what I amsaid who was poet, teacher, essayist, journalist, playwright and psychologistin one of the videos that immortalized him.

Filkenstein was born in San Miguel de Tucumán on January 13, 1949 into a family made up of a Ukrainian immigrant and a Romanian immigrant who had fled the war in Europe. “Everyone talks about freedom, but they see someone free and they get scared,” the author of “The Book of No Love” once said.

“Don’t hit me, I’m a poet”

Hugo Filkenstein was born in the Tucuman capital and had five children and eight grandchildren.

The link with letters came to him as a child and arose from the bullying he suffered at the hands of a group of neighbors who beat him “for being jewish” during his bike rides. It was the time of tension that followed the Second World War which, although it took place in Europe, had repercussions on the mentality of Argentine society at that time.

According to the story he shared on his YouTube channel, when he was 8 or 9 years old, Filkenstein wrote his first poem. The subject of the piece was nothing more and nothing less than Eva Peron, whose death had caused a great shock to him. He said that he went to the headquarters of the newspaper The Gazette to get it published and was intercepted by the thugs, as was the custom.

On that occasion, he confronted them and told them: “Don’t hit me, I’m a poet.” A moment that marked him forever. “You know what happened? they didn’t hit me… and I continued. Do you know what happened next? I spent my life writing. To defend myself, so they don’t hit me, to be able to bear the losses. And so I get to be a writer,” she added.

The literary and scientific career of Hugo Filkenstein

Filkenstein studied Psychology at the National University of Tucumán, however, later he assured that “there was something that did not close him” of that discipline. “There was no objectivity in the response”he said about it.

After dabbling in philosophy, the writer turned to the creation of plays for which he received a scholarship to attend the International Festival of the Theater of Nations that took place in Paris, where he stayed for two years until he returned to Argentina to finish their undergraduate studies.

During the military dictatorship he went into exile in Madrid, where he published the book of no love which reached 17 editions and Lullaby of an absent father, one of his greatest hits that was reissued as Dear son, dear dad, among other books. Among his 30 publications are Imagination at 40 degrees, One, Oneself and the other y Love, that pretended well.

Back in Argentina, Filkenstein graduated from PhD in Psychology and promoted a current known as “Clinic of affectivity” that led him to tour Latin America and other countries in the world. Later he became interested in other aspects of a scientific nature, in line with his penchant for “neuropsychology“, as defined until the end of his days. He obtained a Master in Psychoimmunoendocrinology and published the scientific works Psychopathology of pain and Introduction to psycho-neuro-immuno-endocrinology.

Your role as a journalist

Filkenstein sought to orient his knowledge towards the public, which is why he participated as a columnist in television programs such as 20 women and other radio programs, including “Emotions and Thoughts” a Radio Miter; “Emotions” on FM La Isla and ”Emociones y sentimientos” on Radio Splendid. Towards the end of his career, he directed two plays (Walls and Games of No Love), hosted the television program “Dignos de ser” and became a youtuberwhere he published material related to psychotherapy and literature.

“I am a doctor, I am a magister, but titles are oversized. It is enough to be a doctor not to notice what is below or to the side of it. In Mexico they talk about graduates, in Argentina they are all doctors because if you don’t have a doctorate or you’re not on television, you don’t exist. so good yo soy Hugo Finkelsteinactually I name myself because I can and when I can’t name myself anymore I’ll be finished,” he said in one of his last published videos.

