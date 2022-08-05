Listen to the audio version of the article

The Locarno Film Festival has always paid particular attention to documentary cinema and this year is no exception: among the most interesting products in this category, in this first part of the event, a special mention goes to “Hugo in Argentina” by Stefano Knuchel, focusing on Hugo Pratt and his long life in the South American nation.

After having already told the great cartoonist in “Hugo en Afrique” (2009), the Swiss director directs this second part of a hypothetical trilogy focused on the extraordinary existence of Corto Maltese’s father. A few years after the end of the Second World War, Hugo Pratt , at the time a young and promising cartoonist, lands and Buenos Aires: his dream could be to reach the United States, but he will find his America precisely in Argentina.

We are at the dawn of the fifties, an unbridled decade in which the rising star of the world of comics will seize all the stimuli that this new adventure will offer him.Presented within the Days of the Authors of the Venice Film Festival 2021, “Hugo in Argentina” was included in Locarno in the Panorama Suisse section and is one of the most touching titles seen on the bill to date. Alternating recent interviews with people who have known Pratt – relatives, friends and colleagues – and images of repertoire, the film offers a successful overview of the great cartoonist, but also of an entire group of people who have chosen to emigrate to South America in search of a better future.

The voice of Giancarlo Giannini

Despite a rather conventional structure, “Hugo in Argentina” is a vibrant and profound feature film, which combines the various stages of Pratt’s life with various socio-political changes capable of also influencing his existence. The artist will remain in Argentina until the very beginning. of the dictatorship, but those years will lead him to become a man, as underlined by his own words released in an interview that we listen to during the narration.The narrating voice is that of Giancarlo Giannini, who offers an added value to a heartfelt and engaging product , able to make us grasp the many nuances of the tormented, anarchic and brilliant soul of its protagonist, to underline, moreover, how the documentary manages to perfectly show how much autobiographical there is in Hugo Pratt’s comics and also how these have evolved During the years.

Time to love each other

In an edition of Locarno marked by many masterpieces of the past, a truly special event was the screening of “Tempo d’amarsi”, a 1955 film by Elio Ruffo, in a version restored by Cineteca Milano. Presented in Locarno by Enrica Ruffo , daughter of the director, and by Matteo Pavesi, director of Cineteca Milano, “Tempo d’amarsi” is a film that was proposed and applauded in Locarno 67 years ago. young Rosa, the eldest of five children, who tries to face the impending misery after the death of her worker father. Meanwhile, her younger brother, Gianni, runs away from home in search of fortune. In this debut, Ruffo intertwines the private side of the protagonist family with the observation of a land marked by continuous and unresolved social contradictions. A poetic and political film at the same time, which was really a great pleasure to rediscover in this remarkable restored edition.