Hugo Moyano will be a candidate for national deputy for the space of Daniel Scioli

During the launch event held this Thursday, Daniel Scioliin addition to publicly presenting his presidential candidacy, confirmed to Hugo Moyano As the first pre-candidate for national deputy in the province of Buenos Aires of “Unidos Triunfaremos”, the space that he leads within Unión por la Patria.

In this way, the leader of Truck Drivers and historical leader of the CGT, will compete in the district with the greatest electoral weight at the national levelin a bid by the Argentine ambassador to Brazil to add territorial presence to his ballot.

union leader will lead the list of national deputies in the province of Buenos Aires, in which the current Minister of Social Development, Victoria Toulouse Peace, one of the speakers, along with Scioli, at the meeting.

«He will be at the forefront of this Peronist battle“Said the presidential candidate about Moyano, whom he invited to go on stage to announce his candidacy for the lower house, hitherto unexpected. «It has a great meaning“Insisted the former governor of Buenos Aires.

Hugo Morano, Daniel Scioli’s candidate for deputy: who was at the launch

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezand the head of the Chancellery, santiago cafieroboth of known closeness to the president Alberto Fernandezpromoter, according to point out from the sector led by the vice president Cristina Kirchnerof the nomination of the ambassador in Brazil.

“I want to be with my history and my experience to fully recover the column of the national justicialist movement, that’s what Moyano told me”remarked later Daniel Scioli, in the ND theater of the federal capital.

