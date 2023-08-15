HUGO Transforms Music and Style in 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection: Bella Poarch Leads the Way

HUGO, the popular fashion brand, is set to release new connotations and potential energy this season with its brand motto #HUGOYourWay#. Since its revival in 2022, HUGO has been pushing the new dimension of self-expression to the core of its brand narrative. This season, HUGO is integrating into the music world, creating a harmonious resonance between music and fashion.

One major highlight of HUGO’s autumn and winter 2023 series is the collaboration with brand spokesperson Bella Poarch and independent musicians. They will support the advertising campaigns and brand activities, showcasing their personal talents and motivating fans with the power of the stage.

Bella Poarch will take the lead in the advertising campaigns for the 2023 autumn and winter series, and a new HUGO x Bella Poarch cooperation series is also being created. HUGO cleverly connects the dynamic energy of music with inner personality and self-expression, expanding on the brand motto #HUGOYourWay#.

The brand will release a social media advertising blockbuster on its major platforms, featuring original content inspired by music themes. Global celebrities Chase Hudson, Chiara Hovland, Ashley Moore, Lola Clark, and William Ernult will also share the Fall/Winter 2023 campaign looks on their social platforms. HUGO’s social media channels will be filled with energetic music and blockbuster videos, bringing together inspirational stories, music, rhythm, and fashion.

The 2023 autumn and winter series from HUGO presents youthful textures, materials, and styles, incorporating distinctive design codes and aesthetic color matching. The iconic HUGO logo embellishes the brand’s signature items and accessories, maintaining the authentic and rebellious spirit of brand users. The collection includes red and black tie-dye denim and jersey sweaters, exquisite metal trim handbags, T-shirts, and loose hoodies with retro avant-garde patterns, showcasing the original and authentic brand spirit. The color palette ranges from indigo, lavender purple, caramel brown to HUGO’s classic black, white, and red.

The advertising campaign for the 2023 autumn and winter series exudes vitality and energy, thanks to the fusion of music and fashion. The new advertising blockbuster features the song “Body Wan Shake” by Freq Motif x Magugu as the background music. It was shot by photographer Stuart Winecoff and art directed by Trey Laird and his team, Team Laird, showcasing free creativity and charming charm.

HUGO’s global stores will display the avant-garde and bold 2023 autumn and winter series through window displays and indoor sales. For those who prefer online shopping, the brand’s online boutique, Hugo.com, will showcase the main styles of the season. HUGO is truly embracing the power of music and self-expression this season, inviting everyone to #HUGOYourWay#.

