hugs and tears

In the first place I want to situate this novel in a “forgotten tradition”; I am referring to the transmission –among us, Antonio Dal Masetto and Ricardo Piglia, among many others–, by the writers of the 70s, of Italian literature. I think that with Cesare Pavese a profession of living and writing prevailed. Then came Giorgio Ba-ssani, Carlo Emilio Gadda, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Italo Calvino. Other later readers, such as Guillermo Piro, in the 90s began to “spread” the most Italian American writer of all: John Fante.

The tradition of the political novel is headed by Alberto Moravia, Vasco Pratolini, Carlo Levi (Christ stopped at Éboli). From those times, the current publishing industry rescued The small (big) virtues of a writer like Natalia Ginzburg. And the poets edited by Luis Tedesco and Jaime Rest: Giuseppe Ungaretti and Salvatore Quasimodo.

The beautiful youth in which we grew up with Italian cinema. Yes, Amarcord; yes, The usual strangers; yes, the companions; yes, the Brancaleone army. Vittorio Gassman surprises us in the first pages of his Memoirs (A great future behind him) when he declares: “My favorite writer is Onetti.”

Quotations and proper names do not always respond to praise or the catalog method.

Let’s not let the Italian novel become a shipyard. We writers must transmit what was more than an experience: a lifestyle.

Jurame que nunca, by Graciela Schvartz, tells of the conversation between a mother, Iris, and her daughter Teresa –how can we not evoke the Colloquium in Sicily by Elio Vittorini–; and also that of Vicente, Iris’s husband, and the girl’s father, who is presented to us in a photo: Vicente is in Rome, next to the Trevi Fountain… he is a little over fifty years old, he is handsome… ” There is nothing left of the peasant who landed in Argentina three decades ago…”. It is necessary to swear that nothing was left.

The novel is the story of a married couple who emigrate from Genoa to Argentina.

If we had lived here is the title of Roberto Raschella’s moving novel about immigration. That world in which the Italian immigrants became us and we, them.

Memory loss is not reduced to a matter confined to a neurological diagnosis. In Jurame que ella never dominates the fatality of the language: “Iris now often speaks in Italian, her childhood language, the one her mother used to speak to her.” That language that refers us to the sainete.

swear to me never The verb to swear, in its performative act, always seems closer to feeling than to grammar.

Why is the oath always insufficient? You just have to put your fingers to your lips like a prayer, and swear by your mother. swear to me never If it were love: Swear to me that always. Oh, you will never stop loving me. From its title, this novel involves the reader in that expectation: that the given word is fulfilled.

It is something that a mother asks of a daughter: “–Teresa. -Yes mom? That? -Swear to me never -What never what? -Doesn’t leave anything. It doesn’t matter”.

She instantly forgets it, as if she didn’t want to wait for her daughter to fulfill it, nor to condemn her to remain a prisoner of her oath.

“Swear to me that you won’t hate me.”

Iris plays with words and the typewriter, the keys are almost night music.

Then the Genoese childhood returns suddenly. Because time comes and goes. With that thread of memory that threatens to be cut at every moment.

In the novel there is a letter from mother Inés to her daughter Teresa. In it we find phrases that have the same sentential value as her oath, when she writes to him: “Ah if words were enough and reality were not a tombstone that drowns!”

Iris suffers from forgetfulness, holes in her memory, she fills them with flashes of the Italian language that returns, to illuminate and extinguish her memory.

In this story the oath is appealed to. This means: I tell you this secret and swear to me that you will never tell anyone. It is what a mother, veiled, protected by her forgetfulness, asks her daughter.

The reader is captured in that conversation that unstitches, sews and mends the holes in maternal memory from the first to the last page.

This book with poetically written fragments: “I was so cold at night. As if there was an ice ghost next to me and wouldn’t let me move. How cold and what pain”. Yes Iris, she would reply, she would use the title of Gadda’s novel: “There is no learning from pain.”

Perhaps the true Italian literature is the most political and sentimental. Let’s remember how that old love begins, the novel by Carlo Laurenzi: “Hugs and tears.” In that brief sentence, this story between Iris, the mother, and Teresa, the daughter, could be condensed. Continuing with Laurenzi: the two women speak of “a distant bitterness”.

Swear to me that it never evokes a nostalgia that, when read, echoes with the territorial verse of César Vallejo: “Never so close lashed out from far away.”

It rarely happens. This time, as a reader, it happened to me.

*Writer. Among his latest books are Chosen Stories and Not even dead have you lost your name, both published by Edhasa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

