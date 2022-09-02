The movie “My Illegal Parents” tells the growth story of a pair of blind parents raising a daughter with normal vision, starring Hui Yinghong, Wu Dairong and Wu Qianyu. Recently, Hui Yinghong talked about her backstory as an actor. Hui Yinghong said that she wanted to be a star when she was a child to get rid of poverty, but later found out that being an actor is a kind of enjoyment. Let’s go and see it together.

Hui Yinghong

When asked about the difference between her first time as an actress and her current state of mind, Hui Yinghong said that she lived in a slum area when she was a child, and in her heart, the people on the posters are all good people.At that time, her idea was to be a star, to get rid of poverty and to make her family live better. Now she has made being an actress a kind of enjoyment,Expressing what you want to express is a very relaxed state.

According to the data, Hui Yinghong was born on February 2, 1960 in Hong Kong, China. Her ancestral home is Zhucheng, Shandong, and she is a descendant of the Yellow Banner of Manchuria. She is a Chinese film and television actress. In 1977, he officially debuted with the role of Mu Nianci in the martial arts film “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” and signed a contract with Shaw Brothers.