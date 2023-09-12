Huishan Milk Powder Successfully Sponsors Zhang Bichen’s 2023 Concert in Guangzhou

Guangzhou, China – In a memorable evening of music and love, Zhang Bichen’s 2023 Concert Guangzhou Station, exclusively sponsored by Huishan Milk Powder, came to a successful conclusion. The concert, which took place in the autumn season, was held at a venue filled with thousands of fans from all over the world.

Zhang Bichen, a powerful new generation singer known for her contagious voice and singing style, delivered a remarkable performance. Many of her popular music works, including “Toward Midnight in the Morning” and “Direction of the Light,” resonated with contemporary young people. The concert announcement had already stirred up a lot of excitement among netizens, and the tickets were quickly sold out, showcasing the fans’ immense love for Zhang Bichen.

As the exclusive sponsor of the concert, Huishan Milk Powder aimed to accompany the fans while promoting its brand values. The concert became an opportunity to enjoy the healing power of music together, conveying brand care and warmth, and establishing an emotional connection with consumers. In fact, when Zhang Bichen sang Huishan Milk Powder’s theme song “Cherish Juanshan,” the atmosphere reached a climax, emphasizing the brand’s love for Chinese babies.

Positioned as the “leader of rare milk powder,” Huishan Milk Powder has long been focused on exploring the nutrition of rare milk. With its range of products, including Huishan Marui, Huishan Qichen, and Huishan Xingen, the brand is committed to providing rare nutritional care to Chinese babies. Huishan Milk Powder has consistently pursued the brand concept of “because it is rare, it is precious,” ensuring the high quality of its products.

To establish a strong emotional link with users, Huishan Milk Powder created an online and offline integrated interactive experience. Online, the brand invited popular Douyin masters to attend the concerts, igniting a nationwide craze for sharing the event. The concert’s hashtag on Weibo received more than 2.33 million reads within 24 hours, increasing the brand’s exposure and directing traffic to offline channels. Additionally, Huishan Milk Powder continued to promote the concert through brand TV commercials and on-site signboards.

Offline, the brand dominated various LED screens across Guangzhou to provide all-round support for the concert. This all-encompassing marketing strategy deepened the emotional connection between the brand and its users, while also improving the brand’s market reputation and perception.

This collaboration between Huishan Milk Powder and Zhang Bichen is a powerful synergy of a strong brand and an influential artist. The partnership highlights the brand’s pursuit of high quality and its commitment to its “because it is rare, it is precious” concept. Yuexiu Huishan, a national dairy company with 72 years of craftsmanship, aims to create a socially responsible and warm companion image through popular concerts and integrated online and offline communication.

Looking ahead, Huishan Milk Powder will continue to prioritize consumer needs and strive to create more high-quality products for Chinese babies. The brand aims to innovate marketing models and become a benchmark in the domestic Juanshan milk powder industry, injecting fresh momentum into the new era of domestic milk powder.

