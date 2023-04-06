[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 06, 2023]On the evening of April 4, Shen Yun International Art Troupe’s third performance in Nantes, a city in western France, was sold out again. The audience praised Shen Yun as a feat of human beings. Connecting, giving people the power of hope and life, comforting people’s hearts, and returning to the world.

Former auto dealer Pierre Oger: “It’s amazing. It’s a feat of craftsmanship and humanity. It’s sensational.”

Former business owner Catherine Evrard: “It’s wonderful. Shen Yun is my birthday present. It’s a big deal for me. We’ve been waiting for a long time. Shen Yun comforts me, especially in the moment.”

Benoît Pelouse, Production Manager: “The show is really alive and different from anything I’ve ever seen. The music of the show really comforts me, it’s a very special, very old culture.”

Pierre-François Iooss, regional director of the telecommunications company: “We see a real traditional China on stage.”

Gérard Chartier, President of the French Angers Culture and Entertainment Association: “The performance connects us with the extraordinary world, makes people happy, very relaxed, and returns to the true self.”

Business owner Fabrice Girardi: “The performance is full of kindness. We are in a positive energy field. After watching such a performance, we feel very comfortable and at ease.”

Benoît Pelouse: “I feel that all the philosophies in the show come from God’s revelation. God came to the world to bring people goodness and morality, because people in the world sometimes become bad. All the values ​​​​conveyed in today’s show are what many people believe. What’s missing, it makes our daily lives and our relationships better.”

Pierre-François Iooss: “Gods appear in every show, and justice and morality are upheld. The show always runs through the connection between the real world and the fairy world. In the end, the gods will come to restore the world.”

Mrs. Darina Iooss: “The performance also brings hope. God is by our side. Although we are going through difficult times, there is still hope. The performance gives us strength, the power of life.”

(For more information, please click Shen Yun Official Website Booking Information)

NTDTV’s French reporter station in Nantes interviewed and reported