Following the collaboration in May this year, Human Made once again joined hands with HBX to create a limited joint product. This time, we jointly launched a new color matching Hong Kong limited edition tram T-Shirt, inspired by NIGO’s memories of Hong Kong, to pay tribute to this colorful city. This time, the selection is based on black, with the words “HUMAN MADE” and “DRY ALLS” in bright yellow, as well as the brand’s iconic heart-shaped symbol. The design is neat and continues the Human Made American retro casual atmosphere. Human Made x HBX’s latest joint T-Shirt will be available on HBX online on September 23, and then on September 24 at the HUMAN MADE Pop-up Store by HBX limited-time store in BELOWGROUND, Hong Kong Landmark. In addition, the limited-time store has also launched an exclusive Human Made sticker set, which can be redeemed as long as you spend HK$1,000 in the limited-time store, while stocks last.

HUMAN MADE Pop-up Store by HBX

BELOWGROUND SHOP 6, B/F, The Landmark, 5 Queen’s Road Central, Central

11am to 8pm daily