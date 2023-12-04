HUMAN MADE Unveils New Additions to 2023 Autumn/Winter Season 26 Series

HUMAN MADE Unveils New Additions to 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

HUMAN MADE, the popular streetwear brand, recently announced the extension of its 2023 autumn and winter Season 26 series, introducing new clothing pieces and accessories. The brand initially revealed the series in August, but has now added an array of stylish outerwear and accessories to the collection.

The new outerwear styles include a brown leather varsity jacket adorned with the “Dry Alls” logo, a winter-themed blue knitted zipper jacket, a red checkerboard patterned shirt featuring the HUMAN MADE heart-shaped logo, a light gray knitted sweater featuring polar bear graphics, a white spotted knitted sweater, and a dark brown hoodie emblazoned with “HUMAN MADE” and “Gears For Futuristic Teenagers.” In addition to the outerwear, the brand has also launched dome bucket hats, shoulder bags, wallets, coin purses, and card holders, all featuring the brand’s distinctive labels.

The latest items from the HUMAN MADE Season 26 series are now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with prices ranging from $65 to $950. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand are encouraged to check out the new additions to the collection.

With these new releases, HUMAN MADE continues to solidify its reputation as a leading streetwear brand, offering a blend of high-quality craftsmanship and distinctive designs. As the autumn and winter seasons approach, the brand’s latest collection is set to make a statement in the world of fashion.

Share this: Facebook

X

