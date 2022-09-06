Home Entertainment Human Made’s new second “Storm Cowboy Denim” series officially debut
Following its debut in March this year, Human Made officially launched the second “Storm Cowboy Denim” series.

The “Storm Cowboy Denim” series is inspired by the vintage pieces that NIGO has collected over the years. This second series brings three Type 1954 items, namely Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1954, straight style Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1954 and slim fit Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1954 Slim. All pieces are made with original Human Made selvedge denim, and the denim jacket features two front pockets and HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS red lettering on the back. Then two jeans continue the series of retro washed beauty.

Human Made’s second “Storm Cowboy Denim” series has been sold on the Human Made online store, and interested readers can also go to HBX to purchase brand items.

