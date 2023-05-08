Humidify environments: understand why the technique is not recommended

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the humidity in the house should remain around 50% to 60%. However, on drier days it tends to fall and in those moments the search for humidifiers grows. However, the use of devices or even craft techniques – such as leaving a wet towel or a bowl of water in the environment – ​​is not recommended by experts.

“With the use of these devices, it is very difficult to control the percentage of humidity in the air and keep it within the range indicated by the WHO”, explains the biomedical Roberto Figueiredo, known as Dr. Bacterium. In these cases, it can reach and even exceed 70%. As a result, dust mites, molds and bacteria also grow in the house.

For respiratory health, this combo is quite harmful, as it can lead to bouts of rhinitis, asthma and even atopic dermatitis. But then, what to do if the air humidity is below the WHO level? “I am in favor of keeping the house dry and capturing body moisture through drinking water.”, reveals the biomedical. As our body does not absorb moisture from the environment, it is better to keep it low and drink plenty of water.

It is worth mentioning that we lose about 2.2 liters of water every day, not counting the practice of exercise. So, you need to rehydrate to keep your health and well-being up to date.Another tip related to taking care of humidity inside the house is the use of air conditioning, which can be a great ally, because it dries out the air. “But you have to clean the filter every 15 days”, warns Dr. Bacterium. Use water and neutral detergent and clean carefully. Your respiratory health thanks you!