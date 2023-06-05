humor on screen and in networks

Darío Barassi returned to the screen this Monday after a break of several months and was seen as true to himself, fresh and like a fish in water. The quick humor of the popular host perfectly accompanies the agile format of Now I fallnew game show from El Trece.

Barassi will be at the head of Now I fall every day between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thus, he gives continuity to the role in which he solidified with 100 Argentines sayin which he won the affection of the public and polished his particular driving style, marked by a cascade of jokes —playing with the wrong thing at times— and generating closeness and complicity with the participants.

How is “Now I fall”

The program evaluates both knowledge and speed when answering. 10 participants compete against a “leader” or “protagonist” who can also be eliminated, as happened quickly in the inaugural program this Monday.

If they answer correctly, they add money of an unknown amount at the beginning. If not, they fall into the void: they play on a structure with a moat below.

The leader has the possibility, after 10 duels, of leaving with what he has won or of doubling the money he has accumulated and returning the next day.

The memes for the return of Barassi

While this Monday’s program was on the screen, Barassi became a trend on Twitter and memes flooded this social network.

Look at some below: