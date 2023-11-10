Humulus – Flowers Of Death – Album Review

Humulus – Flowers Of Death

Origin: Bergamo / Italy

Release: 01.09.2023 – Vinyl, 10.11.2023 – CD

Label: Kozmik Artifactz / Go Down Records

Duration: 43:22

Genre: Psychedelic Rock / Stoner Rock

Humulus from Bergamo are a matter of the heart for me, as all previous albums are in the closet here and are allowed to rotate regularly. Nevertheless, I have a certain tension in mentally preparing for the Italians’ fourth album.

They have been a bass player since the first LP Giorgio Bonacorsi and drummer Massimiliano Boventi there, but the place on the guitar and the microphone doesn’t seem to be easy. So completed Thomas Masheroni on Flowers Of Death the band becomes a trio and brings a new, own touch. You wouldn’t believe how big an influence the singer has on the largely sprawling psychedelic stoner rock. The new voice is carved from beautiful and yet somehow harmless wood and gives everything a soft character.

Hard riffs vs. soft vocals

Sound too Humulus Currently the sound is no longer as determined, expansive and edgy. The start is with the doomy one Black Water actually worked out perfectly. Every listener understands the riff immediately, is carried along by the bass and can lose themselves in a psychedelic section after a short vocal passage.

But why is it that fast songs like… Secret Room and the doomier one Shimmer Haze not completely convincing? The inconspicuous vocals take the tension out of the sound. Both songs gain in the instrumental phases when the instruments let off steam. That’s why sound Humulus always above average when the hard riffs fly or psychedelic effects color the sound.

In addition to the one mentioned above Black Water is 7th Sunwhich you HERE you can hear, another successful throw. The song slowly builds up and initially gives us a similar feeling Pink Floyd at Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun. But again, after the smooth vocal part in the middle section, it is the instruments that pick up, experiment and create tension.

New colors and psychedelic cross-country skiing

The title track is a fast and 1970s sounding stoner rocker. Flowers Of Death brings a new mood to the sound of Humulus and with its retro touch it sounds like a stoned hippie number. The song isn’t typical for the band, but it’s not a bad color in the game. If the last song is ten minutes long, then you already know it’s going to be good. This is a provocative thesis, but it is based on observing and listening to various bands and albums. Also Humulus are always at their best when it comes to rambling, jamming and getting lost in the sound.

Apparently no one can do this in the single-digit minute range and that’s it Operating Manual For Spaceship Earth the psychedelic long run at the end of the album. The band makes it easy for us to study the operating instructions. The slow generation of steam, the view up into the sky, the vibrating movement of the planet as you try out the levers and

You can mentally understand the starting of the jets for final acceleration if the volume is appropriate.

Flowers Of Death is already available digitally at the beginning of September and also as a vinyl edition on the label Cosmic Artifactz appeared. For fans of the CD, this edition will soon be available on the Italian label Go Down Records to buy.

Conclusion

Humulus have changed significantly. The many new musical nuances on Flowers Of Death rarely show the edge musically and are smoothed out by the vocals. But the band hasn’t forgotten anything and, like the opener, can still shine with big riffs and ultimately with psychedelic long runs. 7/10

Line Up

Thomas Masheroni – guitar, vocals

Giorgio Bonacorsi – Bass

Massimiliano Boventi – drums

Guest musician

Stefan Koglek – guitar at Seventh Sun

Elia Piana – Tasteninstrumente

Tracklist

01. Black Water

02. Secret Room

03. Shimmer Haze

04. Buried By Tree

05. 7th Sun

06. Flowers Of Death

07. Operating Manual For Spaceship Earth

Links

Facebook Humulus

Instagram Humulus

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Domkraft – Sonic Moons

EP Review – Wyoming Young And Strong – Bend The Night

Album Review – Sorcerer – Reign of the Reaper

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

