Hunchbacked, puffy-eyed, and claw-handed: This is what remote workers will look like in 2100

After the Covid-19 pandemic, many jobs adopted the modality of working from home. However, this could cause irreversible results if homes are not adapted with the necessary measures to have a healthy home office environment. In this sense, the Scottish company Furniture At Work created a model on what remote workers would look like in the year 2100.

That way, it came out.”Anna“, an example of how individuals who perform home office for long hours in spaces not adapted to human needs would evolve. In this regard, the woman has a hump, dark puffy eyes and hands like claws. “Anna displays many physical effects from constant technology use, screen exposure, and poor posture, as well as highlighting potential mental health issues,” Furniture at Work explained.

Hunchbacks, claw fingers and double eyelids: this is what humans will look like in the year 3000

One of the causes of these modifications is working from bed, which would lead individuals to have the hunched back and raised shoulders. For their part, the red and puffy eyes they should be staring at the screen all day. In that line, the claw hands they would be provoked after spending long hours with their hands wrapped around the mouse.

Added to this, humans would suffer weight gain and they would have a weak immune system from lack of fresh air. Likewise, mental health would also be affected, being victims of anxiety and depression.

The model was created from research at the University of Leeds which found that a third of UK remote workers do not have a suitable workspace at home. “To visualize the effects of not having a suitable place to work at home, Furniture At Work used scientific research and worked with health care experts to reveal what the remote worker of the future could look like,” the Scottish company said in this regard.

The recommendations of medical experts

As a result of scientific discoveries about the possible consequences of the home office, various medical experts urged those who use this type of work to take measures to stay healthy. About, Brian Clark, fundador de United Medical Educationargued that: “remote workers must take regular breaks to stretch and move your body to help prevent back and neck pain.

In line with their recommendations, Sarah Gilbson, director of Proactive Healthcare, advised follow the rule “20-20-20”. “Following the 20-20-20 rule is a great way to take care of your eyes if you spend a lot of time looking at screens,” she said. According to the specialist, the technique consists of “looking away from the screen every 20 minutes for 20 seconds and concentrating on something 20 feet away (about 6 meters).”

In the meantime, if the individual regularly works from home, Clark advised adapt the space dedicated to work. “Setting up a designated workspace with ergonomic furniture is also important to establish clear boundaries between work and personal time,” she said.

mb / ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

