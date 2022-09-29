In September 2022, Hunter releases a new campaign that reinterprets the brand’s recognizable red-framed logo across London in a bold and edgy shooting style. Visual and suggestive, this blockbuster interprets a journey of innovation and discovery in everyday urban life, inspiring people to understand their surroundings and opening a new chapter for the brand. The Hunter red-framed logo initially made a stunning appearance in unexpected outdoor settings, but the brand’s design has always been driven by style, not just for mud and wet conditions.
This blockbuster showcases new boots, coats and accessories, as well as Hunter’s latest classic Original Wellington rain boots, which are now available at Hunter’s Tmall flagship store or JD.com flagship store.
Photographer: Angelo Pennetta
Stylist: Julia Sarr-Jamois
Filming Director: Martin Senyszak
hairstylist: Sid Hayes
Set designer: Afra Zamara
model:Grace-Elizabeth gives Adamu
Explorer Series
Hunter welcomes a new line of products, the Explorer Collection, which includes the Explorer Men’s and Women’s Boots and the Explorer Men’s and Women’s Jackets.
City Explorer boots are stylish and sleek, tailored for the city, with a neoprene upper that’s stretchy, contrasting in texture and comfortable to wear, architecturally thick, durable, and more slip-resistant Outstanding. An updated iteration of the Chelsea boot and the knee-high boot, with a modern twist to create a true fashion piece, all while maintaining Hunter’s eco-friendly philosophy.
Explorer Boots are our ultimate hiking boots, designed for everyday exploration and discovery. These boots are insulated, waterproof, and grippy, making them easy to handle for daily commutes, city walks or mountain hikes.
Vitality Accessories
The unisex PLAY Essential Knit Hat is a winter must-have and comes in a variety of colors to ensure everyone has something they like. There are also must-haves such as vegan lambskin and woolen scarves to add a stylish touch to your winter outfits.