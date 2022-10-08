Original title: Huo Qigang wrote a letter to his son, gratifying his inheritance of Guo Jingjing’s sportsmanship

Sohu Entertainment News According to media reports on the 8th, Huo Qigang shared the concept of promoting sports through “Hong Kong Family Letter”, and was pleased with his son’s inherited mother Guo Jingjing’s athlete spirit.

Huo Qigang wrote to his son Huo Zhongxi, hoping that he could uphold the fine tradition of the family. In the letter, Huo Qigang talked about the dilemma of being a father: “This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and my father has embarked on a new journey in his career. Although I lack time to accompany you, I am glad that you can understand what my father has done.” Huo Qigang also expressed his hope that his son Can inherit the family philosophy and participate in sports development.

He mentioned that when he was a child, he never thought that he would take part in different public offices when he grew up. This was because he was influenced by his grandfather and his father. Fok Qigang said: “I heard your grandfather (Huo Yingdong) talk about sports with his grandfather (Fok Zhenting) before, and I hope to be a The motherland contributes and uses sports to make the world know China.”

The letter also mentioned the past of his son Huo Zhongxi when he was 3 years old: "When you were 3 years old, I took you to participate in the 3km charity marathon. Going to the finish line. I am very happy to see that you have a sportsmanship like a mother. I hope you can contribute to the development of sports in the country and Hong Kong in the future, and continue to pass on it."

