Husband of Selena Quintanilla Reunited with Family After Years Apart

Title: Chris Perez Reunites with Selena Quintanilla’s Family After Years Apart

Subtitle: Grammy winner and widower of iconic Tejano singer rebuilds connection with in-laws

The husband of the late Selena Quintanilla, Chris Perez, has recently reunited with his estranged family after several years of separation. Perez, who was married to the renowned Tejano singer for three years before her tragic murder, shared that he spent quality time with Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. The long-awaited meeting between the family members comes two years after Chris and Abraham settled a lengthy legal dispute.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram during a visit to Abraham’s office in Corpus Christi, Chris, 53, wrote on July 12, “I took a trip to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up? It was so great to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions, but more importantly catching up with Suzette and Abraham. I can’t wait to go back and visit family! Good times!”

Suzette Quintanilla also took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Chris and expressing how much she enjoyed catching up with him. The newfound reunion signifies a positive step forward in rebuilding the once fractured relationship between Chris Perez and Selena’s family.

The bond between Selena and Chris began when they eloped in 1992 after a secret courtship. Tragically, in 1995, Selena was shot to death by Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club, at the young age of 23.

However, their shared history and love for Selena were not enough to prevent a legal battle from arising. Chris had plans to adapt his memoir, “To Selena, With Love,” published in 2012, into a miniseries. This led to a dispute with Selena’s family members over the rights to her name, voice, photographs, and story. Abraham Quintanilla filed a lawsuit against Chris in December 2016, claiming that he had violated an estate agreement signed after Selena’s death.

In September 2021, after several years of legal back and forth, Chris and Abraham jointly announced the dismissal of the lawsuit, signaling a resolution and a desire to honor Selena’s legacy together. Chris took to Twitter to share the news, saying, “Good news! I wanted to give everyone an update to let you know that I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and the entire Quintanilla family.” Abraham echoed the sentiment in a since-deleted Facebook statement.

The reunion between Chris, Selena’s family, and his participation in the legal resolution show promising signs of reconciliation and renewed harmony. Despite the previous disagreements, Selena’s story has made its way to the small screen, with the family authorizing the popular two-season series, “Selena: The Series,” which concluded on Netflix in May 2021.

While Selena’s untimely death continues to impact her fans and loved ones, the reunion between Chris Perez and Selena’s family brings hope for a united front in preserving and celebrating the legendary singer’s legacy.

