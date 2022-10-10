[The Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) Taiwanese artist Lin Chi-ling, who married Japanese “Wandering Brothers” member AKIRA 3 years ago, made her debut on October 9 after two years of violation. Taiwan made public appearances. When asked whether Da S (Xu Xiyuan) and Gu Junye Feng Tou Zhengjian were worried about AKIRA’s style being taken away by “new national brother-in-law” Gu Junye, she responded with a high EQ and received applause from the audience.

Lin Chiling, 47, married AKIRA (Ryohei Kurosawa) in 2019. This year, she announced that she had won Lin’er on New Year’s Eve. The family of three is happy. After marriage, she has been living in Japan with her husband. This year, she and her husband and son will return to her parents’ home for the Mid-Autumn Festival. On October 9th, it was the first time she returned to Taiwan to have close contact with fans after her promotion as a mother. At the sharing meeting of her new book “Just Right Elegance” held by Song Yan performance in Taipei Eslite Bookstore, she appeared in a white dress. , was immediately surrounded by screams and spotlights.

When Lin Chiling greeted fans, she said that it felt like being quarantined for 2 years. She humorously said that during this period, many fans started a family and started a business like herself, and even took their children to participate in the sharing session, “Everyone doesn’t know Sister Zhiling, it’s okay, you can call me Aunt Zhiling.” She also revealed that she can only attend the event after asking the “children for leave” today.

Although she will focus on her family after marriage, and she has been busy raising children recently, Lin Chi-ling is still concerned about the dynamics of Taiwan’s entertainment industry. When asked at the scene that this year Da S and Gu Junye met and married again after a 20-year separation, Lin Zhiling said: “I know that many are very envious, and their love also tells everyone to work hard to seize and embrace happiness.” As for the meeting Not worried about Gu Junye taking away the halo of AKIRA’s “national brother-in-law”, Lin Zhiling said with a smile: “Don’t worry! It’s good that my husband is not taken away!” and won a lot of prizes.

In the book, Lin Chiling shares the secrets of high EQ and decent face to various situations that are respected by the outside world. She revealed that she doesn’t actually read various messages on social networking sites, and admitted: “Time is really precious, some words from people you may never have contact with in your life, and the people around you tell you about you. Which one is more important? Everyone can naturally make a choice.”

When some fans wondered if “Sister Zhi Ling” was not elegant, she smiled and said, “I pushed the doll cart to buy food, but the little baby couldn’t sit still, so I just held him and put the food on the doll. The car was pushed away. This summer in Tokyo, it was 40 degrees Celsius, and I was sweating. At that time, I thought that no one would recognize me. “Lin Chi-ling, who always presents herself with an elegant image, is as kind as a big sister next door.

