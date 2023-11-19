HUSH and Bai An Create Musical Sparks in Singapore’s Lion City

HUSH and Bai An Perform Together for the First Time in Singapore

The Capitol Theater in Singapore was filled with musical magic on the 17th as the golden song king HUSH and the creative wizard Bai An took the stage together for the first time. Fans from around the Lion City were treated to a night filled with captivating performances as the two talented artists showcased their unique musical styles.

For Bai An, this performance marked her return to Singapore after three years. She delighted the audience by performing a series of beautifully crafted songs, including “I Don’t Want It If It’s Not Special” and “Just Right”. She also took the time to greet her long-lost fans in fluent Singaporean language, sparking enthusiastic responses from the audience.

Speaking about her first collaboration with HUSH, Bai An expressed her excitement at working with the talented musician. “Although this is our first time working together, I think we can quickly catch the feeling of each other’s songs, and there will be unexpected surprises when we work together,” she shared.

The collaborative performance saw the artists sing each other’s songs, with HUSH bringing his latest album “Entertain Yourself” to the stage. The concert was a fusion of their distinct voices and styles, charming the audience and leaving them wanting more. The night was filled with emotional and captivating performances, with Bai An and HUSH closing the concert with a memorable encore that brought the entire audience together.

HUSH, who unveiled his new album “Entertain Yourself”, greeted the audience warmly and performed a variety of songs, including “Eternity”, “Entertain Yourself”, and “The Year of Survival”. The night ended with a captivating performance of HUSH’s hit song “Kepler”, leaving the fans in awe.

After the performance, HUSH shared his excitement about the upcoming New Year’s Eve concert in Taipei, while Bai An revealed her plans to focus on songwriting and hopes to release a new album next year.

The collaboration between HUSH and Bai An in Singapore left fans thrilled and eagerly awaiting future performances from the talented duo. It was a night of musical excellence, uniting the passion and creativity of these two remarkable artists on one stage.

