Sohu Korea Entertainment News On the 28th, Pledis Entertainment stated that Hwang Minhyun has confirmed to appear in the 16-episode TV series “Useless Lies” as the male lead Kim Do Ha, and will cooperate with Kim So Hyun.

“Useless Lies” is a mystery romance about a woman who can’t trust others because of her supernatural ability to hear lies, gets entangled with a murder suspect who no one believes is innocent, and gradually uncovers the truth s story.

Hwang Min-hyun will play the role of “Kim Do-ha”, a mysterious character who wears a veil of mystery despite being the most popular composer and producer in Korea. Kim Do-ha, who was framed as a murder suspect by someone in the past and lived in hiding from the world, fell in love with Mu Seul-hee (Kim So-hyun), a woman next door who seemed to see everything, and began to think about it. To get out of this world.

Kim So Hyun plays Mu Sehee, who can hear lies. She thinks that being able to hear lies is not a superpower but a curse. By utilizing this skill, she becomes a “true hunter” who can distinguish people’s lies.

The play is directed by director Nam Sung-woo of "Cohabitation with Frightening Heart" and "Moonwater, Gold, Fire, Wood and Earth", and it will be broadcast next year.

