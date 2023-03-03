China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 2, according to Korean media reports, HYBE’s acquisition of SM gave Li Xiuman 70 billion won more, and at the same time controlled the shares of Li Xiuman’s subsidiary.

According to the media, in the process of acquiring SM shares, HYBE also acquired the shares of two SM subsidiaries held by Lee Soo Man, Dream Maker and SM Brand Marketing, at a price of 70 billion won. The industry believes that the value of the shares exceeds the normal level, and some criticize that this is a trick by HYBE to prevent the surcharge of Lee Soo-man’s management rights from being revealed.

It is reported that although HYBE has not acquired 25% of the shares of SM company, it already holds the most shares of SM and is the largest shareholder, so it has the right to participate in the operation of the company. artists and fans of SM together.