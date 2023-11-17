Home » HYBE Clarifies BTS Share Selling Rumors and Terminates Shareholder Agreement
HYBE Clarifies BTS Share Selling Rumors and Terminates Shareholder Agreement

HYBE Clarifies BTS Share Selling Rumors and Terminates Shareholder Agreement

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, November 17 (Xinhua) Brokerage company HYBE 17 clarified the statement that its boy band BTS was selling shares, saying that BTS was not selling shares. With the termination of the shareholders’ agreement between all members and the company’s founder and largest shareholder Bang Si-hyuk, the special relationship between the two parties has been terminated.

Photo courtesy of BTS Yonhap News Agency/Weverse (Reprinting and copying of pictures is strictly prohibited)

HYBE released the above announcement through the relevant equity change report on the 14th of this month. HYBE said in this regard that the members were not selling stocks. Since the shareholder contract with Bang Si Hyuk expired, the two parties no longer have a special relationship.

After BTS completed its second contract renewal with its owner in September, the previous shareholding contract expired. According to the new contract, all members of BTS are expected to exercise voting rights according to their holding shares. (over)

File photo: BTS and Bang Si Hyuk (right) Yonhap News Agency

