2023-02-24T16:45:00+08:00

According to Korean media reports, one of the contents of the contract between HYBE and Lee Soo-man is: HYBE will fund Lee Soo-man with 10 billion won for ESG business within 10 years after the completion of the transaction. Previously, HYBE had always stated that it did not know the specific content of ESG, and was immediately attacked by SM for trusting Lee Soo Man and betraying shareholders.

The “Tree Planting” activity is part of the ESG (Environmental Protection, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance) business that Lee Soo Man is actively promoting. However, on the 16th of this month, SM director Lee Sung-soo broke the news that Lee Soo-man’s ESG business is actually linked to his overseas real estate business, including the construction of marijuana legalized casinos, etc. The lyrics were unanimously opposed by SM.

In this regard, HYBE responded that although it has indeed decided to promote the ESG cause together, it actually does not understand the specific content and needs to discuss specific projects before deciding whether to participate. According to HYBE, HYBE decided to invest 10 billion without knowing what ESG is, which inevitably makes people question the HYBE Council.

(Source: SM Entertainment)

Afterwards, SM Entertainment released its position on the incident and fiercely attacked HYBE’s executives, saying that HYBE “if you know the true face of ‘Zhu Zhi’, you are an accomplice, if you don’t know, you are cheated”, and pointed out that the essence of the problem is that the HYBE council’s funding of Lee Soo Man has nothing to do with the company Li Xiuman’s personal career is tantamount to stuffing shareholders’ funds into Li Xiuman’s personal pocket, which is to deliberately betray the interests of shareholders.

In addition, news began in November last year that CJ ENM was also considering acquiring shares in SM. Today, CJ ENM officially announced that it finally gave up the acquisition after discussions.

