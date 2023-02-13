China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Japanese media sources, the hybe Japanese label has recently signed a contract with the popular artist Yurina Hirate, which will promote its global development.

Yurina Hirate

Hirate Yurina is a well-known Japanese idol representative, a member of the women’s group Keyakizaka46, and a fixed C position of the group, and her popularity is very high. Hirate was born in 2001. On August 21, 2015, 14-year-old Hirate Yurina passed the final selection of Keyakizaka 46 first-year students and entered the entertainment industry. In February 2016, he served as a member of Center (central position) for Keyakizaka 46’s debut single “The Silent Majority”. It is reported that Tie Tie has always been the c position in the group before graduation. After graduation, he is also an actress and solo artist with global activities as a new development goal.

Currently, Hirate Yurina is developing as a singer and actor, and the news of signing with hybe Japanese label has also attracted much attention.