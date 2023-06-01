Home » HYBE teamed up with JTBC to launch a new girl group talent show “RU Next?”, which is expected to premiere at the end of June to select ENHYPEN’s younger sister group- KSD 韩星网(KPOP)
HYBE teamed up with JTBC to launch a new girl group talent show "RU Next?", which is expected to premiere at the end of June to select ENHYPEN's younger sister group

2023-06-01T10:19:00+08:00

After “I-LAND” selected the men’s group ENHYPEN, a new talent show “RU Next?” was launched.

(Source: Mnet “I-LAND” poster)

“RU Next?” is a talent show for BELIFT LAB, a brokerage company co-founded by HYBE and CJ ENM, and JTBC TV to select the next-generation girl group. It has been confirmed to be broadcast every Friday night on June 30 at 20:50 It is expected to have a total of 10 episodes.

(Source: JTBC “RU Next?” official promotional image)

The production team stated that there will be a total of seven rounds of duel projects, including possibilities, expressiveness, concept digestion, professionalism, differentiation, creativity, star qualities, etc. Although fierce competition will inevitably occur, we will Focus on telling the stories and relationships of the trainees, convey a healthy image, and let the public understand how the girl group of HYBE was born.

(Source: HYBE)

