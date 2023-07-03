Hydraulic tiles | OMA – House of Valentina

Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

For those who like colorful floors or with personalized designs, the application of hydraulic tiles is the perfect choice. In addition to being beautiful, this type of coating is handmade, has high durability and can be applied in infinite ways, as its pieces are loose.

Some questions must be asked before opting for the tile. After all, it is a material that has a high value due to manual production and requires trained professionals to carry out its application correctly. So, check out some important information about hydraulic tile and also inspirations!

What is it?

Hydraulic tile is a coating manufactured by hand from cement and other raw materials. With personalized designs, the pieces are loose and similar, but never completely equal to each other: the thickness of the tile can change throughout the process, with slight imperfections and different tones that make it unique.

It is interesting to note that today, cladding is seen as an icon in the history of decoration, as it was widely explored between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th in European homes. In Brazil, the peak took place between the 1920s and 1940s. Its invention emerged as an alternative to marble, but soon conquered its space as one of the best solutions for differentiated and unique floors and walls.

How is done?

The hydraulic tile manufacturing process is handmade, and it is because of it that the coating gets its name. In total, there are eight steps involved in the process.

In the first step, a bronze mold is produced with the desired model. Then, a liquid and pigmented mixture based on iron oxide, white cement and marble powder is applied to the mold. In the colored part, a dry and then wet mixture covers the surface.

Given the first three steps, a hydraulic press compresses the tile. With the long material, the form can be removed, letting it rest for 24 hours and submerged in water for approximately eight hours. After this waiting period, the coating must still remain in the shade for at least four weeks for the cement to crystallize.

Finally, the hydraulic tile can be applied in your work.

Where and how to apply?

Hydraulic tile can be applied to floors and walls in kitchens, bathrooms, balconies, living rooms and offices, working very well for both internal and external environments.

Unlike the tile, which already receives a glassy layer on the surface when it is produced, the tile must go through the waterproofing process. This resin creates a protective film that helps in the cleaning and maintenance process, in addition to increasing its durability.

Its application should not be carried out by untrained people, after all, the final result is guaranteed only when installation is carried out by professionals. Another characteristic that distinguishes the hydraulic tile from the azulejo is that its laying does not require spacing, after all it does not undergo expansion. It is interesting to note that, in many cases, the small differences in the thickness of the hydraulic tiles can be compensated for when applying the mortar and installing it.

How to maintain?

Despite requiring more maintenance than other coatings, hydraulic tile care is simple and essential. As we mentioned, the first step for the coating to have a long life is to waterproof it. After that, just wash it with soap and water and apply colorless liquid wax or paste every 15 days, always avoiding chemical products.

When correctly installed and following the maintenance recommendations, the hydraulic tile has a useful life of up to 100 years. The minimum durability time is about 50 years. Therefore, it is a long-lasting and resistant solution, perfect for spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Project: Helô Marques Architecture | Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

Project: Mayra Navarro | Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

Project: Voa Arquitetura | Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

Project: Gil Mello | Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

