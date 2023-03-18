ROME – A big step forward for the creation of the Italian hydrogen refueling network which in 2026 will be able to count on a large number of “service stations”. In addition to the only two public distributors present today in Italy (Bolzano and Mestre), 36 new hydrogen refueling points will be added throughout the national territory, which will be created following the publication of the ranking of projects admitted to public financing by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation. A contribution from the State of around 103.5 million euros is expected, financed thanks to the Pnrr and the first part of the total 230 million euros contemplated in the plan to develop the national hydrogen refueling network.

Satisfaction with the approval of the projects was expressed by the Italian Hydrogen Association (H2IT) which represents large, medium and small enterprises, research centers and universities working in the hydrogen sector. “We are satisfied that the Government has listened to the requests of the sector and has trusted its growth potential – said Alberto Dossi, president of H2IT – The development of a network of refueling stations is essential to allow hydrogen to give a decisive contribution to the achievement of the decarbonisation objectives of the Italian system.

Investing in the infrastructure is of strategic importance because it enables the development of hydrogen mobility and its entire supply chain, which will be synergistic with Hydrogen Valleys projects. Europe has already been focusing on this vector for years, with some pioneering countries, such as Germany, which represent a cutting-edge model in innovation and energy transition. We are now on the right track to close the gap with these countries. The supply chain is young but highly technological, innovative and has been investing in hydrogen projects and in the development of skills and technologies for years, betting on the future of hydrogen mobility in Italy”.

The areas chosen for the construction of the new hydrogen refueling points will particularly affect the strategic areas for heavy road transport, such as the Brenner road axis, the east-west corridor from Turin to Trieste and the European corridors Ten- T. H2IT hopes that the portion of the investment not allocated through this tender (approximately 130 million euros), will in any case be allocated to the hydrogen mobility sector and reiterates the importance of the progressive simplification and harmonization of the regulatory framework to unlock the full potential of production chain. (Maurilio Rigo)