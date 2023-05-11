Home » HYEIN SEO 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Debut | Hypebeast
Korean designer brand HYEIN SEO of the same name officially brings the 2023 spring and summer series “Indigo Island” to explore lighter materials and comfortable color matching for the upcoming high temperature season.

You can feel it from the hazy, vast and free images. This season, HYEIN SEO is still starting from the iconic aesthetic point of view, inheriting the brand’s design style that combines technical tooling details and unique nomadic texture, as well as asymmetrical tailoring, beading, beards, etc. We have developed a lightweight hoodie with a gradient effect, a hood with a scarf-like function, a T-shirt with structural piping, slit trousers with welt pockets on the knees, and adjustable waist Back pants with pouches removed, linen jackets, tank tops, one-piece swimsuits, and other items suitable for layering. The above series of products have been sold on the official website of the HYEIN SEO brand. Other purchase channels include retail platforms such as HBX. Interested readers may wish to purchase them here.

