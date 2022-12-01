HYPEBEANS, which provides high-quality coffee and a place for communication, has joined hands with Spanish contemporary artist Okokume to create a Cosmic Girl-themed art space in Hong Kong stores. This time, it will continue to bring new news to coffee lovers, and reunite with Okokume to launch “Okokume for Hypebeans” mobile coffee Car, return to the Tangchang Street Market (Tong Chong Street Market) in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Extending its new painting “Aura” with black and white hand-painted texture to transform the car body, in addition to selling coffee, the pop-up booth will also provide a series of exclusive products, including a special drink inspired by this cooperation, limited edition Version of Okokume for Hypebeans boxed filter coffee, as well as matcha and Earl Gray lemon flavored Madeleine cake (Madeleine) made in conjunction with Fifty Cake bakery.

The limited-time “Okokume for Hypebeans” coffee cart will be available at Tong Chong Street Market from today until December 23rd. Interested readers may wish to scroll down for more information.