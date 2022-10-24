A BATHING APE® founder, HUMAN MADE director NIGO, as an influential trend pioneer, in addition to occupying a place in street culture, he was selected by LVMH group in 2021 and took over as the new artistic director of KENZO. Step into luxury fashion.

Founded by Takada Kenzo in 1970, KENZO initially started by selling customized women’s clothing, and then launched men’s clothing, children’s clothing, home accessories, etc., and successfully developed into an internationally renowned brand; with NIGO taking office, After the release of the 2022 autumn winter series and the 2023 spring and summer series, the brand with more than 50 years of history ushered in an unprecedented transformation, through the former’s sensitivity to modern trends, from streetwear, traditional Japanese aesthetics, KENZO classic archives and other elements to achieve a balance , uphold the heritage of the heart to reshape the brand image.

This time, Hypebeast discussed in depth its memories of KENZO, the thinking behind the design, and the concept behind the design through an exclusive dialogue with NIGO, and took the lead in taking a look at the brand’s future blueprint.

Hypebeast: Kenzo Takada, the founder of KENZO, is the first Japanese designer to emerge in the Paris fashion world. What influence does his work have on you? Do you remember your first impression of KENZO?

NIGO:In the 1980s, the DC Brand Boom (Designers & Character Brands Boom) happened in Japan, and many designers and brands with international influence appeared, which not only drove the fashion to take off, but also made me interested in this industry for the first time.

KENZO was also in this wave, arguably the most well-known brand among them, so I paid a lot of attention to it, even though I was a kid at the time and couldn’t afford these things, but I often went to the store to look at the clothes.

Hypebeast: Why fromIs it important to you to develop new series from past archives?

NIGO:First of all, I did this to better understand KENZO. Second, KENZO is KENZO. I was given the mission to “design KENZO’s clothing”, not my own creation; I used a lot of floral patterns because it can fully interpret the KENZO style. Language, but also allows Kenzo Takada’s soul to live forever.

Hypebeast: When it comes to deconstructing and rebuilding the iconic visual image that Kenzo Takada built for the brand, how do you approach the KENZO spirit and the “Real-to-wear” philosophy (infiltrating fashion design into real life)?

NIGO:Trying to answer this question is the core concept of this series, and “Real-to-wear” represents the true meaning of fashion. For me, only when The clothes are most exciting when they actually appear on city streets.

Hypebeast: How would you describe the relationship between streetwear and high fashion today? You once said that streetwear was “a rebellion against luxury fashion.” Does that still apply now that you’re taking over as director of KENZO?

NIGO:These two things will eventually meet at the right time, the era of rebellion against luxury fashion is over, it is now about how to coexist.

Hypebeast: The late designer Virgil Abloh was the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear during his lifetime. During his tenure, he worked with a number of artists to push the boutique and other media to a higher level. In view of your friendship and the status of the same luxury brand, you How do you feel about cooperation? Will KENZO have the opportunity to launch joint projects in the future?

NIGO:The way Virgil works is now the norm.

In a way, my relationship with KENZO is a collaboration in itself, and as of now I don’t see the need to join a third party, which for me is the way to go to the next level of fashion.

Hypebeast: A year has passed, and you seem to have just warmed up and ready to show off your skills. Can you give readers a preview of your next work?

NIGO:The new big show is coming in January – everything will be revealed then, so stay tuned!