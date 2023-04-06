Just like the special limited edition of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low tripartite joint shoes designed by Virgil Abloh announced their landing at Sotheby’s Sotheby’s auction. For the readers, we will bring you a close-up photo album, and take the lead in revealing the full details of the sneakers.

This model debuted at the Off-White™ Spring/Summer 2020 show. In addition to using the Dunk Low shoe shape combined with color-contrast effects and spray-painted leather uppers, it is also further enhanced through interlaced covered ropes, drawstrings, and side labels. And other Virgil Abloh’s iconic features are presented, integrating sports style with street and high-end fashion elements, and opening up a different vision for the field of sneakers.

The above-mentioned joint shoes are currently being auctioned in limited quantities on Sotheby’s Sotheby’s platform, including 8 pairs of sky blue and orange red color matching in different sizes, and a public exhibition of sneakers is also held at Sotheby’s New York Gallery.