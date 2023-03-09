The Balenciaga 2023 winter series show officially debuted a few days ago. Demna hopes to reconnect with his past through this brand show to adjust the direction of the future, return to high order and refine the essence of Balenciaga Couture, and invest in the creation of ready-to-wear series, and said so : “Fashion can no longer be regarded as an entertainment, but an art of clothing.” This time, Hypebeast Japan exclusively hits the backstage new products, revealing a close-up perspective of the new season’s various new products in one fell swoop.

Inflatable padding can be seen in the inner lining of zipper hoodies, motorcycle jackets, tracksuits and padded coats, reshaping the overall structure and visually transforming the contour scale of the body, similar to some The look for extreme sports. Silk georgette gowns are draped or gathered to create new volumes with dramatic asymmetry. Floral-print plissé pleated dresses in leather and lightweight fabrics, animal-print leather trench coats, and slim-fitting tracksuits in jersey or velvet are revisited, not only emphasizing the shoulders, but The overall shape presents a three-dimensional and distinct round look and feel.

Inspired by Balenciaga’s haute couture collections, this season’s evening silhouettes feature floor-length gowns crafted in a variety of precious materials, embellished with sparkling sequins and crystal beads, cascading fringe beads, and dazzling yarns , delicate lace embroidery, and handcrafted silicon or velvet teardrop-shaped decorations, with a chic ribbon bow tied at the waist.

The collection also includes the Huge and new Crush bags, both in soft leather. Motocross-inspired Biker boots are embellished with extreme sports elements and come in either panels or monochrome. Anatomic boots are made with a tubular construction jersey or spandex fabric that monitors plantar curvature and toe position.