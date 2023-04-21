Home » “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31” launched a new “locked version” limited magazine | Hypebeast
Entertainment

“HYPEBEAST Magazine #31” launched a new “locked version” limited magazine | Hypebeast

by admin
“HYPEBEAST Magazine #31” launched a new “locked version” limited magazine | Hypebeast

Hypebeast’s latest issue of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” has been officially released. To celebrate the release of this issue, Hypebeast has specially cooperated with MSCHF to create a new limited edition “LOCKED Edition”. Exclusive to HBX New York for one day, it is highly collectible.

When purchasing this locked version, of course, a key will also be attached simultaneously, allowing readers to unlock and read. The content is basically the same as the regular version, from the cover to stories about individuals, bands, brands, etc., including wonderful interviews with KIDSUPER, Julian Klincewicz, Brain Dead, Zack Bia, Turnstile, etc.

The new limited edition “LOCKED Edition” of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” will be sold exclusively at the event held by MSCHF at HBX New York on April 22 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, priced at $50 each . In addition, readers in New York must pay attention to the “LOCKED Edition” magazine hidden around Soho and the Lower East Side area. The first 20 people who find it will bring the key to the HBX New York event site. Receive a free magazine from MSCHF.

The regular version of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” has been officially launched on HBX, priced at $25, and will soon be available at designated dealers around the world. Interested readers must seize the opportunity to start.

See also  Heavocity releases unprecedented Uncharted 88 percussion library

You may also like

Exciting Bukber Experience at Fast, Feast, Festive SPARK...

Perfume with the smell of soap the dresser

Star Award 2023 Xu Ruiqi named Shidi Singapore...

Not only the Venus influencer: all the flops...

A square pudding and a handsome clerk are...

Chen Feiyu Zhou also interpreted the premiere of...

The Prada Group invests 60 million in new...

They made my week the dresser

Pioneering and Immersive Popularization of the Law “Detective...

Argentina – First Division: Barracas Central vs Defense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy