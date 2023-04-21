“HYPEBEAST Magazine #31” launched a new “locked version” limited magazine | Hypebeast

Hypebeast’s latest issue of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” has been officially released. To celebrate the release of this issue, Hypebeast has specially cooperated with MSCHF to create a new limited edition “LOCKED Edition”. Exclusive to HBX New York for one day, it is highly collectible.

When purchasing this locked version, of course, a key will also be attached simultaneously, allowing readers to unlock and read. The content is basically the same as the regular version, from the cover to stories about individuals, bands, brands, etc., including wonderful interviews with KIDSUPER, Julian Klincewicz, Brain Dead, Zack Bia, Turnstile, etc.

The new limited edition “LOCKED Edition” of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” will be sold exclusively at the event held by MSCHF at HBX New York on April 22 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, priced at $50 each . In addition, readers in New York must pay attention to the “LOCKED Edition” magazine hidden around Soho and the Lower East Side area. The first 20 people who find it will bring the key to the HBX New York event site. Receive a free magazine from MSCHF.

The regular version of “HYPEBEAST Magazine #31: The Circle Issue” has been officially launched on HBX, priced at $25, and will soon be available at designated dealers around the world. Interested readers must seize the opportunity to start.