Hypebeast Magazine and MSCHF jointly launched a new magazine “The Circle Issue”

The latest issue of Hypebeast magazine is out, and this issue of “The Circle Issue” is full of MSCHF style. This New York-based artistic creative unit is known for avant-garde and innovative design styles, such as “Big Red Boots” and the famous “ATM Leaderboard”. MSCHF always attracts attention in subverting traditional ways, and the mysterious identities of team members make them instantly become the objects of curiosity from all walks of life. In this issue, Hypebeast offers rare interviews with five MSCHF members (who, of course, declined to reveal their identities) reveal their unconventional creative process, share what inspires them, and explain that they don’t just create to be noticed.

The Circle Issue also includes exclusive stories with Hypebeast 100 winners such as KIDSUPER, Julian Klincewicz and Kyle Ng’s Brain Dead, who will share the stories behind breaking the boundaries of subcultures and building brands. Hypebeast Magazine #31 also features graffiti artist KATSU, photographer Nadida Lee Cohen, Sillage founder Yuthanan and digital homeware designer Muddycap; founder of Ghanaian streetwear label FREE THE YOUTH and Iranian artist Bijan Berahimi A magazine to share the beauty of their own cultural heritage. Meanwhile, we chat with Turnstile about the latest music trends and get an inside look at Zack Bia’s Field Trip Records label.

In addition, this issue also features interviews with vinyl record collectors, DJs and TikTok creators; Hand-tied How To teaching provided by Lookout&Wonderland; sharing topics by 3 creative people who challenge the limits of AI design, and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF), Features Silage founder Yuthanan, Western Hydrodynamic Research and more; and finally, the latest product launches on lifestyle intensification, lamp sculptures and dumbbells.

Hypebeast Magazine Issue 31: The Circle Issue is officially launched on HBX.