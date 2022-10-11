Home Entertainment Hypebeast x Stone Island 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Magazine Officially Unveiled
Stone Island continues its publication series, the brand will join hands with Hypebeast to create a limited edition magazine “Famiglia” to commemorate the 40th anniversary. It will explore the unity of family, a spirit that has been ingrained in the brand over the past 40 years.

Stone Island CEO Carlo Rivetti: “For usFor Italians, Famiglia is the backbone of the country’s existence.

In addition to covering the brand’s iconic heritage and long-standing influence on fashion, Famiglia will trace the history of subcultures and how fans around the world have built dedicated communities. The magazine also excavates Stone Island’s garment-making process directly from its materials testing and dyeing laboratory in Ravarino, providing a broad overview of the brand’s technological innovations. The publication will also interview some of the key figures behind Stone Island, including renowned designer Paul Harvey, technologist Andrea Moro, and head of brand Carlo Rivetti to explain to Hypebeast how Stone Island is what it is today and what we can expect from the brand in the future.

The cover of Hypebeast x Stone Island “Famiglia” magazine features a polished coating and a 40th anniversary embossed logo, and “Famiglia” will be available at HBX, Stone Island stores and select retailers on October 13th. To celebrate the launch, the brand will host an event at its London flagship store on October 12, which will be broadcast exclusively on Instagram, so interested readers may wish to keep an eye out.

Stone Island Flagship Store
79 Brewer Street
London
W1F 9ZN

