The Sacai 2023 autumn and winter series was officially unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, and Abu Chidengshi once again showed his unique insights into deconstructed aesthetics.

This time, Sacai showed a lot of outerwear styles, including down jackets, A-line coats, and windproof jackets, etc., all of which are avant-garde and non-traditional, but also visual through deconstruction, collage, and cutting. Balanced style and appearance. In addition, the most eye-catching single product this season is the joint cooperation with Carhartt WIP and Nike. In cooperation with the former, Abu Chidenshi redesigned the classic Carhartt WIP work jacket. In addition to adding a layer of wool fabric, he also mixed the MA-1 pilot jacket inside, which seems to have more layers visually; At the same time, another light blue jacket with a similar outline was launched, but the material was changed to knitted, which also gave a completely different idea of ​​wearing it.

As for the Nike joint style, it is the first to expose two colors of brown and black and blue and black. Looking at the photos alone, the silhouette of the shoe is about comfort. The round upper is mixed with mesh and flannelette fabrics, and it is equipped with a thick midsole with a slightly elongated heel. . The part worth noting is also the shoelace system design, which tilts the strap part slightly to the side, and adopts the round shoelace and double shoelace design similar to mountaineering shoes, which is quite Sacai’s consistent style.

Take a look at the photos above for an overview of Sacai’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.