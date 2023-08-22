Hypefest Aranya Music Festival: A Fusion of Art, Fashion, and Music Comes to China

Hypefest Cultural Event Makes Its Debut in China: Aranya to Host Exciting Music Festival

The highly anticipated Hypefest cultural event will be making its debut in China from September 23rd to 24th at the famous Aranya resort on the Gold Coast. Hypefest is set to combine music festivals, interactive experiences, and pop-up stores, creating a gathering for the Hypebeast community and local audiences. Attendees can expect a physical exploration of art, creativity, fashion, music, and more.

The highlight of the Hypefest cultural event will be the Hypefest Aranya Music Festival, which is co-produced by Hypebeast, Baimifan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and the new generation music label ALLIN. The festival promises to present an audio-visual feast across multiple genres.

Excitement is building as the countdown begins for the release of Early Bird tickets for the Hypefest Aranya Music Festival. Starting from August 23rd at 12 noon, Early Bird tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis through the Balley Mini Program. It is advised to save the ticket purchase information and set reminders to ensure a chance to secure tickets.

The first round artist lineup for the Hypefest Aranya Music Festival has also been announced. The festival will bring together singers and DJs from various genres such as hip-hop, R&B, and pop music from around the world. Performances will take place on both the main stage and sub-stage, featuring artists like Central Cee, MC Jin Ouyang Jing, Lexie Liu Liu Boxin, Vinida Wan Nida, GALI Jiang Wenhan, Karencici Lin Kailun, Caelan Qinglian, Dough-Boy, and Charity SsB. More international artists will be announced soon.

Aside from the music performances, the festival will also feature well-known DJs from Yeti Out, Preme, and Pulse on the sub-stage, ensuring a continuous flow of music for the audience over the two-day event. Additionally, attendees can look forward to the Hypefest After Party, presented in collaboration with STD, Asia’s top producer of music culture and lifestyle aesthetics, extending the lively atmosphere into the night.

For those planning to attend, the organizers have provided important ticket purchase instructions. It is advised to read the instructions carefully before making a purchase. Some key points to note include real-name ticket purchase requirements, limitations on the number of tickets per order, and restrictions on items allowed inside the venue.

In addition to the music festival, attendees can enjoy a range of interactive experiences and pop-up stores located in Aranya. These experiences will be open to the public free of charge and will include limited products, symposiums, art installations, workshops, skateboarding, food experiences, and more. Each experiential pop-up store will be designed in collaboration with selected brands to provide visitors with a unique immersive cultural experience.

More updates about the Hypefest Aranya Music Festival will be announced in the coming days, so stay tuned to Hypebeast’s platforms for the latest news. This event is expected to be a groundbreaking cultural experience, bringing together music, fashion, art, and creativity in one vibrant location.

