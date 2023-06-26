Hyperdontia – Deranged – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on June 24, 2023 in EP

Since her second studio album Hideous Entity two years ago the Danish-Turkish death pundits did it Hyperdontia except for one split cooperation with Septage take it easy – now there with the EP Deranged but finally more detailed material replenishment.

What’s more, the four brutal songs over almost 18 minutes are perhaps the best thing yet Hyperdontia have served so far. This is also due to the optimized production, which still comes across as wonderfully dirty and mud-encrusted, but also gets to the point with more heartfelt meanness and always sets the right accents in organic complexity, if already in Nauseous Hallucinations the bass is allowed to gurgle into the spotlight (and in any case also shows many superb lines afterwards), the guitar blares up to the solo (best in Gagging in Convulsion) and the drums put a lot of pressure behind the rattling spirit of the vocals, tight and grooving.

In addition, the songwriting in the thrashy, technically adept stream of riff-tastic, tremolo-infected and wildly forward-going, then again sluggishly pounding Old School Death is generally more direct and catchy than before, the Suffocation-References blatantly and proudly displayed and gripping with eclectic vigour.

Strictly speaking, nothing is original or unique – the material is very well laid out in terms of the overriding dynamics, and in the end even becomes epic in this way Deranged fits seamlessly into the canon of experienced OSDM renaissance representatives – but processed so well that Hyperdontia more than ever above the standard, do more than most of the competition.

Deranged von Hyperdontia

