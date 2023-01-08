[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 07, 2023]Hyun Bin (Hyun Bin), who was promoting the Korean film “The Point Men” (The Point Men), was asked in an interview “Is there a good thing?” Mentioning his son who has just been born in the first month, he generously stated that the child’s appearance currently looks like a hybrid version of him and his actor wife Son Ye-jin (Son Ye-jin). (Click to watch the video)

Son Ye Jin gave birth to her son on November 27 last year. Hyun Bin, who was still filming before, rushed to the hospital to accompany the delivery. The couple named the child “Sweet Bean”. The son is now full moon, and Son Yejin has also returned home from the confinement club. In order to accompany his wife and children, Hyun Bin has decided to postpone going overseas to film.

On the 5th, Hyun Bin accepted an interview with the Korean entertainment program “Live in the Play” together with Huang Junmin, Jiang Qiyong and other main creators to promote the new film “Fire Wire Negotiation”. When the host congratulated him on “is there a good thing”, Xuan Bin said that the good thing is that he has a baby. He answered the question that the outside world is more concerned about, that is, whether his son’s appearance follows him or Son Yejin. Hyun Bin thought for a while and said: “I don’t know yet, it seems to be a mixed version.”

Hyun Bin said frankly, “I heard from people around me that a child’s appearance will change a lot. I also really want to know what my son will look like in the end.”

As soon as this remark came out, netizens were curious about how handsome the “mixed version” of the two would be. Korean media immediately synthesized the couple’s childhood photos: Son Yejin has big watery eyes and a small cherry mouth; Hyun Bin has delicate facial features and piercing eyes. The two seem to have a husband and wife face since they were young, which makes the outside world even more curious about the appearance of “Sweet Bean”.

