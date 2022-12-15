Home Entertainment Hyuna will star in “SMTM11” and start her career again after breaking up- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 15, according to Korean media reports, Kim Hyuna is currently confirmed to appear in the variety show “SMTM11”. After breaking up, she will start her career again, which makes fans look forward to it.

Kim HyunA

According to news, Hyuna Kim will be on the stage of the semi-finals of “Show Me The Money 11”, bringing wonderful interactions and performances. Fans also expressed great expectations and surprises for Hyuna Kim’s appearance.

The program team also said later that the semi-final stage where Hyuna participated as a feat guest will be released next week (23rd). In particular, Hyuna’s performance is the first public appearance since the end of the exclusive contract with pnation in August this year. It is also very curious which artist she will perform with.

In addition, in November, Hyuna announced her breakup with Jin Xiaozhong in a post, saying that the two decided to return to their friendship after discussion, which is also regrettable.

